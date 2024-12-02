The Milwaukee Bucks are finally starting to find their footing, winning six in a row after a terrible start. By no surprise, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been balling out, continuing to prove why he's arguably the most dominant player in the Association.

The team hits the road to face the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, but The Greek Freak didn't practice on Monday. However, he's just dealing with an illness, said head coach Doc Rivers.

Via Eric Nehm:

“Bucks coach Doc Rivers also told reporters today that Giannis Antetokounmpo has a “stomach illness”, so he was not at today's practice. Asked if Antetokounmpo would travel with the team to Detroit this afternoon, Rivers said, “Yeah. And if not, tomorrow.”

Giannis is averaging a league-best 32.9 points to go along with 11.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He is truly doing it all for the Bucks. By the sounds of it, the big man shouldn't miss Tuesday's contest in Detroit.

Antetokounmpo has only been sidelined for two games in 2024-25, playing 17 of 19. The Bucks obviously run through Giannis, so having him healthy is the No.1 priority.

Milwaukee appears to be turning a corner. During this win streak, they've beaten the likes of Chicago, Houston, Indiana, and Miami. Following Saturday's win over Washington, Giannis spoke on how impressed he's been with the growth of his chemistry with Damian Lillard.

Via The Athletic:

“Now we’re going into our second year playing together, and our chemistry has been incredible so far,” Antetokounmpo said after the game. “He hits me in the pocket. If he doesn’t hit me in the pocket, that means he has an open shot. He can get downhill, make another play.

“I think we trust one another. We definitely trust way more one another’s decision-making and we give one another space to operate.”

The Bucks are back at home on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks before heading back on the road on Friday.