When two-time NBA MVP and 2020 Defensive Player of the Year — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo — was taken with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, it was a risky move because he was drafted straight from his European club CAI Zaragoza.

Nobody knew exactly what they would get from the lanky, dynamic Nigerian-born Greek citizen. Even today, when draft prospects are preparing themselves for their NBA careers, those prospects that didn’t attend a university or college to play basketball are assessed differently.

Antetokounmpo, speaking to Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win, reveals that the only college offer that he received prior to being drafted came from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA. The Old Dominion Monarchs had been heavily recruiting the future seven-time All-Star since he was 15-years-old.

However, if Giannis had received an offer from another school on the East coast, there’s no doubt in his mind he would have chosen them.

“Definitely Duke. I like Duke because of the players that came out of that program. You usually see a lot of four men that don’t fit the mold. I think I’m one of those guys. I’m 6’11” and I can handle the ball and pass the ball and get in the paint. You see a lot of people like that who came out of that program: Zion Williamson, Jabari Parker, Jayson Tatum, and Brandon Ingram. Not only are they very good basketball-wise but academically it’s also a great school.”

Duke Basketball has a prestigious reputation and the Duke Blue Devils have produced plenty of elite talent, particularly in the frontcourt.

Seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Duke University would have been amazing.