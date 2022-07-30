It looks like the latest signature shoe of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming real soon.

On Twitter, Antetokounmpo uploaded photos of himself wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 4, teasing its design and original colorway highlighted by neon and salmon. The statement “The One Who Believed Would Become Unbelievable” can also be clearly seen on the iconic Nike swoosh–which is uniquely put backwards.

The Greek Freak captioned his post to hint that the shoes are going to be released real soon.

For what it’s worth, Nike also recently dropped the official images of the shoe. Its official color is Dark Marina Blue, Barely Volt and Pink Gaze. Sneaker News also provided more details about the design of the new kicks called “Unbelievable,” including the other texts that were not clearly seen from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s images.

Additional text, such as “FREAKY” and “FREAK,” can be found along the heel, toe, and insole, at-times placed adjacent to the athlete’s logo and signature. Solid tones, then, round out the construction, creating a tri-colored look that goes from “Barely Volt” to “Pink Gaze” and then finally to “Dark Marina Blue.”

There is still no official release date for the new signature shoes of the Bucks star. However, previous reports claim they are going to drop by August 5 and could retail at $120 similar to the previous iterations of the Nike Zoom Freak line.

Sure enough, the sneakers are expected to sell out quickly given how popular Giannis is. He is a two-time MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year and an NBA champion after all. Not to mention that he has one of the most, if not the best story of hard work and success in the NBA.