Damian Lillard is the king of the Three-Point Contest currently, but it sounds like his fellow teammate Giannis Antetoounmpo wants to try to defeat him next year.

The Three-Point Contest is one of the top events for fans to watch during All-Star weekend, and for the second year in a row, Damian Lillard came out on top. While it was tight, Lillard did just enough to successfully defend his title, but right after he won, his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo made it seem like he could have a new challenger next year.

Lillard isn't having a great year shooting the three-ball, as his 34.1 percent hit rate is the second lowest figure of his career. However, he managed to outscore everyone else in the competition, and quickly celebrated with his Bucks teammate Antetokounmpo. Right after his victory, Antetokounmpo claimed that he would be coming for Lillard's title next year, which would surely be a sight to behold.

“I’m coming next year. Next year it’s mine!” Damian Lillard let Giannis Antetokounmpo hold his 3-point contest trophy 😂 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/zJUOqzr98X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

While Giannis Antetokounmpo can shoot threes, that doesn't mean he's all that good at it. The Bucks superstar is shooting just 25.5 percent from behind the arc this year, which is also the second-lowest mark of his career. While Antetokounmpo would seemingly be a great fit for the Slam Dunk Contest, the same can't be said about the Three-Point Contest.

Chances are Antetokounmpo was just joking with Lillard, but it would be interesting to see how he would fare in the Three-Point Contest. Antetokounmpo almost certainly wouldn't come out on top, but considering how players were shooting with their opposite hand in other events, there wouldn't be much harm in giving him a spot in the event. Only time will tell if he is serious about trying to take Lillard's title from him at next year's break.