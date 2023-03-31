A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Thursday night’s Eastern Conference matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics was supposed to be a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Instead, the Celtics decided to disrespectfully flex their muscles all over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. as Boston completely blew the Bucks out, 140-99.

As expected, Giannis was not a happy man after seeing his team get embarrassed by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the Celtics. Antetokounmpo acknowledged that his team did not come into this one in the right state of mind, and true enough, Boston made them pay dearly:

“If you don’t play hard, if you don’t go out there to make it tough for them, they’re going to kick our a**, simple as that,” Giannis said, via Lily Zhao of FOX6.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s up to us to see how we’re going to deal with it.”

To be fair to the Bucks, they were playing on the second night of a back-to-back set on Thursday. They defeated a Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, 149-136, and it is clear that Milwaukee was a bit weary against Tatum and the Celtics. For their part, Boston came firing out the gates, and they never took their foot off the gas.

As Giannis said, the most important thing for his team now is how they respond to this humiliation. Interestingly enough, it’s Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers up next for the Bucks on Sunday.