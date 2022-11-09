By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

Serge Ibaka has been around the block quite a bit throughout what has been a colorful 13-year career in the NBA. Now with the Milwaukee Bucks, one of his roles on the squad is to serve as an elder statesman to his younger teammates. This includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, who great as he is, could still learn a thing or two from Ibaka.

As it turns out, however, Ibaka also teaches Antetokounmpo a few things outside the confines of the basketball court. Apparently, Serge is an expert when it comes to skincare, and he just dropped some valuable knowledge on Giannis in a recent episode of his vlog (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Serge Ibaka introduces Giannis to one of his secrets to maintain that dapper appearance ✨ (via @sergeibaka /TT)pic.twitter.com/SLPwJDUbIQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 9, 2022

I’m just kidding about the vlog part. Although, at one point, it felt like this was going to quickly turn into some sort of makeup review video. The fact that Ibaka posted it on his TikTok account makes the cosmetics segment even more legit.

For his part, Giannis was loving it. The Bucks superstar even applied the eye cream on his face as he experienced what Ibaka calls “skin art.” Hilarious.

As you may have noticed in the video, Ibaka filmed his impromptu eye cream segment while they were on a plane. The Bucks are traveling to OKC to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Paycom Center on Wednesday night. The Bucks are coming off their first loss of the season, and they will clearly want to get back to winning ways against an underdog Thunder side.

Antetokounmpo, who missed Milwaukee’s previous game due to a minor knee injury, played on Monday in their loss to a Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks. It should be business as usual for the former back-to-back MVP against the Thunder.