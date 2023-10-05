The Milwaukee Bucks and their fans are salivating over the possibility of having Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court together this season. Coach Mike Budenholzer's squad had a disappointing finish to the 2022 season in the playoffs, but the addition of Lillard has fans changing their tune.

Recently the Bucks' superstar combo guard offered his take on the player most likely to standout among the youngsters in Wisconsin: MarJon Beauchamp.

The Bucks are being lauded as a favorite in the East heading into the new season for several reasons. The Bucks' early season odds have the team likely winning less games than in 2022, however, surprising many fans and pundits.

Lillard Praises Small Town Bucks Guard

Last season Beauchamp averaged just over five points per game after being selected in the first round out of Yakima Valley College, located in Washington state.

Lillard spoke at length about Beauchamp's unique attributes during training camp in a video posted to the Bucks' Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

Dame gives a glowing review of @Marjon32 after Day 2 of camp 🦌@Froedtert & MCW Practice Report pic.twitter.com/AvkcHqHmMW — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 4, 2023

Bucks Preseason to Tip-Off Soon

The Bucks open the preseason schedule at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee four days from today.

Their first opponent is the Chicago Bulls, a division rival who hasn't played up to its usual franchise standards as of late.

For the Bucks to take the next step and become a championship team again, each player will need to settle into their games within a team framework on both offense and defense, preferably sooner than later.

Budenholzer's teams are often as united on offense as they are on defense, a challenge for the young guard Beauchamp moving forward as he seeks more playing time with Lillard, ‘The Greek Freak' and his other talented teammates.