The Milwaukee Bucks will try and replicate what they did last season during the regular season. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks over-under win total prediction, and pick for the 2023 season.

The Bucks went 58-24 last season. Now, they look to get even better as the 2023 season comes along. Damien Lillard is officially a Buck after a long summer of requesting trades. Also, Jrue Holiday is gone. It will look like a slightly different team. Yet, there is still enough familiarity.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returns, and so does Khris Middleton. Additionally, a large part of the Milwaukee core returns. There will be a new head coach in town. Ultimately, Adrian Griffin is the new guy behind the bench. He has never been a head coach. However, he has served as an assistant coach since 2008, so this will be his first head coaching role. Griffin previously served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks will have new coaching schemes to adjust to. Thus, it will be interesting to see how they handle the new game plan. Middleton must stay healthy. Sadly, he played in only 35 games last season. Can Brook Lopez replicate what he did last season? There will not be much center depth. Therefore, the Bucks must decipher who will provide the best depth for this squad.

Over 54.5 Wins: -110

Under 54.5 Wins: -110

Why The Bucks Will Win 55 Games

The Bucks were already a great team last year. Unfortunately, they fell flat in the first round of the playoffs. But the purpose of this article is regular-season wins, and the Bucks still managed 58 victories despite not having Middleton for over half the season. Now, they have Lillard.

Lillard averaged 32.2 points per game. Yet, he also missed time with injuries. Can he stay healthy to lead his new team to victory? Lillard is a savvy veteran who is good off the ball and with the ball. Therefore, teams will have trouble guarding him while also worrying about Antetokounmpo. Malik Beasley is the newest addition to the Bucks and will be the new shooting guard with Grayson Allen gone. Significantly, he averaged 11.3 points with 3.3 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers. Beasley also shot 35.3 percent from the field. Therefore, look for him to shoot as much as possible.

Middleton is the most important factor here. Can he stay on the court? He averaged 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, with a 43.6 percent shooting rate during his 33 games. Yet, he only played 33 games.

Antetokounmpo had another great season by averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. Amazingly, he finished third in the MVP race. Lopez averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Additionally, he shot 53.1 percent from the field. Bobby Portis would probably be a starter on most teams. Significantly, he averaged 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while also shooting 49 percent from the field.

The Bucks will win 55 games because they have an elite starting lineup and a great sixth man. Furthermore, they will also return a majority of a team that won 58 games, even without Middleton playing a majority of the season.

Why The Bucks Will Not Win 55 Games

Coaching might be the one thing that holds them back. Ultimately, there are plenty of questions as to how the players will execute the new game plan. The Bucks must adjust fast.

The depth behind Lopez is bad. Ironically, his brother Robin will be his main backup. Can he replicate his twin brother's success? The play at the center position will go a long way toward determining how the Bucks do on the boards. Therefore, it will also determine how well they can get second-chance opportunities.

Will Marjon Beauchamp be a good backup? He will get more chances to show what he can do. Now, the opportunity is there for him to take it. Shooting guard Pat Connaughton will be a player to watch after he averaged 7.6 points per game. Therefore, the Bucks expect more out of him.

The Bucks will not win 55 games because they lack depth behind their top six players. Unfortunately, it might cost them chances on the boards, and they may take a hit against stronger teams.

Final Bucks Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Bucks won 58 games despite numerous injuries last season. Therefore, expect more of the same as an energized Milwaukee squad ride Lillard and Antetokounmpo to the promised land and breaks through 55 wins without issues.

Final Bucks Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 54.5 Wins: -110