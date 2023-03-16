Milwaukee Bucks star center Brook Lopez put together an impressive all-around performance in Tuesday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns. He scored 20 points — on 10-for-14 shooting from the field — and grabbed ten rebounds in a game the Bucks went on to win by a final score of 116-104. So when Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, and the Indiana Pacers visit the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night to play the Bucks, every Bucks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Brook Lopez playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

Brook Lopez injury status vs. Pacers

The Bucks have Lopez listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to left ankle soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Bucks, Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) is also questionable to play for Milwaukee.

Lopez, 34, is in his 15th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game across 68 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Stanford star is shooting the ball very efficiently from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Lopez’s current 38.1% three-point percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect the Bucks to beat the Pacers at home on Thursday, regardless of if Lopez is in the lineup. After all, the Bucks have been dominant at home all season, as they own a 28-6 home record, the third-best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Brook Lopez playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is maybe.