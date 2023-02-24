It has been the strangest of times for Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets. While still trying to get his head around the move that sent him as part of the package put together by the Phoenix Suns for superstar Kevin Durant, he came up with a huge 45-point effort in his third game in a Brooklyn uniform.

Guess who Mikal Bridges' favorite athlete was growing up 😅😭 (via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/rvbGCnSGee — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2023

That effort came in a 116-105 Brooklyn victory over the Miami Heat, and it seemed like Bridges’ head was still spinning more than a week later. That’s because the man he was traded for occupied a big part in his heart and mind as he developed his skills.

Bridges admitted that Durant was his favorite player growing up. The 45-point effort was a career high for Bridges, but Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn does not expect that kind of effort from Bridges on an every-night basis.

Vaughn knows that he has a powerful defensive player in Bridges, who finished as runner-up to Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics as the Defensive Player of the Year last season.

He wants to see Bridges develop into a complete player. That means mastering the pick-and-roll, beating defenders off the dribble, demonstrating the ability to get his hands on offensive rebounds and giving the Nets a lift when they can get their transition game going.

Bridges is averaging a career-best 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season. He averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Suns in 2021-22.

The 6-6 small forward is in his fifth NBA season. Mikal Bridges played his college basketball at Villanova.