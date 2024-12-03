The Milwaukee Bucks (10-9) will take on the Detroit Pistons (9-13) on Tuesday night in a high-stakes NBA Cup group-stage matchup. Entering the game, the Bucks list star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable due to right patella tendinopathy. Antetokounmpo has driven the Bucks' recent resurgence and looks to play a key role as Milwaukee aims to secure the group title and advance to the tournament’s knockout stage.

Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double of the season in Milwaukee's 124-114 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, amassing 42 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. This performance contributed to the Bucks' sixth consecutive win, improving their record to 8-1 over the last nine games.

Tuesday's game holds significant implications for East Group B in the NBA Cup. Both the Bucks and Pistons are 3-0 in group play, with the winner securing the group title and the opportunity to host a quarterfinal game. The outcome of the New York Knicks-Orlando Magic game earlier in the evening could further influence the standings. ESPN's Tim Bontemps noted, “If New York wins, the loser will be eliminated. If Orlando wins, it will come down to point differential for the wild card spot between the Bucks, Pistons and Celtics.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status for Bucks' NBA Cup clash vs. Pistons

Antetokounmpo's presence is crucial for Milwaukee's aspirations in the NBA Cup. This season, he is averaging 32.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game, with a field goal percentage of 60.9%. His performance has been instrumental in the Bucks' recent success.

In addition to Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have listed MarJon Beauchamp as probable with left hamstring tendinopathy. Beauchamp has been a valuable contributor off the bench, and his availability would enhance the team's depth in this high-stakes matchup.

The Pistons, also undefeated in East Group B, present a formidable challenge. Containing Antetokounmpo will be a key focus as they aim to advance in the tournament.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams are vying not only for a group-stage victory but also for a position in the NBA Cup's knockout phase.