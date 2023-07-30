Milwaukee Bucks incoming second-year small forward MarJon Beauchamp had the basketball world buzzing on Saturday night — and for good reason. This is after the 22-year-old dropped a mind-blowing 83 points in a The CrawsOver pro-am game. Talk about making a bang, right?

So much so, that the founder of the tournament himself, Jamal Crawford, could not help but share his hyped reaction to the Bucks stud absolutely going off:

Crawford did not have to say anything to express how fired up he was after seeing the highlights of Beauchamp's massive night. All the three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner used was eight fire emojis (I counted — twice) to hype up Beauchamp's eye-opening performance.

Needless to say, this young man can get buckets. The former Yakima Valley Community College standout did not exactly take the NBA by storm in his rookie season, averaging 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per in 13.5 minutes per game. However, this explosion should put the Bucks on notice. New head coach Adrian Griffin has to be loving what he's seeing from Beauchamp in the offseason, and this latest audition tape could force Milwaukee to give him more playing time in Year 2.

MarJon Beauchamp is still slated to sit behind Pat Connaughton in the pecking order in terms of being the primary backup at the three spot. However, this recent 83-point performance could just get Adrian Griffin rethinking his rotation in 2023-24, though. After seeing that insane highlight reel from Beauchamp, can you blame the first-year Bucks coach?