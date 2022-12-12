By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the best records in the NBA despite injuries to several key players. With Khris Middleton playing only five games so far, they are 19-7, second only to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Another wing, Joe Ingles, seems close to making his season debut.

Ingles hasn’t played since January due to a torn ACL but is progressing well on the road to recovery. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer provided a positive update on the 35-year-old.

“I think it’s fair to say he’s getting close. I mean, if you’re playing with our G League group and you’re playing five on five and live action — but again, you know, you’ve got to get to a conditioning level to be ready to play in an NBA game,” Budenholzer said, via The Athletic. He explained that Ingles has to accumulate “a significant number of reps of just playing and doing things and building up just everything that it takes to go into playing an NBA game.”

Ingles will bring a sturdy veteran presence on both sides of the floor off the Bucks bench. He should be able to fit well alongside their star trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, too. With Bobby Portis in the midst of a great season, Ingles coming back soon and a potential trade addition in the works, the Bucks’ bench should be one of the better units in the league at full strength.