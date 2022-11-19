Published November 19, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.

At one point in the game, however, Embiid was whistled for a Flagrant 1 for a hard foul on Giannis. After watching the replay, the commentators on the broadcast were certain that the Sixers star should have been ejected after this “non-basketball play” (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Joel Embiid was hit with a flagrant 1 foul for striking Giannis in the mid section. Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/h1hWz3PsZ6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

As always, NBA Twitter produced some very polarizing reactions to the play in question. Some were quick to call out Embiid for the supposedly “dirty” play as they criticized the referees for not calling a Flagrant 2 on the Sixers big man:

That's a flag 2, mans knows his team is a dumpster fire so he tries to injure the leading MVP, typical Embiid — Jaynox / Enigma (@imJaynox) November 19, 2022

Should have been a Flag 2. Not a basketball play. — Bobby Tortoise (@BobbyTortoise9) November 19, 2022

A truly dirty player, this doesn’t belong in our league — ADN (@ADN_2EZ) November 19, 2022

You can clearly see in the replay that Embiid used his shoulder and his arm to hit Antetokounmpo in the midsection. What makes this amazing is how Giannis didn’t even seem to mind the hit. Embiid was able to stop him in his tracks, but the Bucks star was still able to put up a shot. It was even Embiid who fell to the floor after Giannis ran over him. This is living proof of just how strong Antetokounmpo truly is as it took him a few seconds before realizing how much that hit actually hurt him.

Don’t forget that Joel Embiid is 7 feet tall and weighs 280 pounds. Most players would have been completely taken out after being on the receiving end of such a vicious hit.

Be that as it may, some fans thought that it was nothing more than a proper foul:

Lol. It was a hard foul, but no one says a word when Giannis bowls through the defense throwing elbows play. — Doser (@TheOnlyDoser) November 19, 2022

I love Dorris but she be forcing it sometime relax — Ahmad Geter (@ArawwG) November 19, 2022

1 is nice. let the battle continue. carry on. — Dave🗝 | (@DMATTHpalmiery) November 19, 2022

Whatever the case may be, Embiid did not get ejected. He remained in the game and helped his team to a massive 110-102 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.