Published November 18, 2022

By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks for a fun Eastern Conference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-76ers prediction and pick.

After starting the season (9-0), the Bucks have lost three of their last five games and twice to the Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee took down the Sixers back on Oct. 20 when they narrowly escaped Philly with a 90-88 win. The Bucks are currently in second place in the conference and just a half-game behind the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers are (7-7) on the year and are coming off two straight wins against the Hawks and Utah Jazz. This hasn’t been the start they had hoped for but a win against the Bucks tonight would give them a lot of momentum moving forward. If Joel Embiid can continue his dominant play then there could be light at the end of the tunnel for this squad.

Here are the Bucks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-76ers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +1 (-108)

Philadelphia 76ers: -1 (-112)

Over: 211.5 (-110)

Under: 211.5 (-110)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are the underdogs for now as the decision on Jrue Holiday still looms. He is currently questionable and the All-Star guard is a major part of this team’s success. Holiday hasn’t played since Nov. 7 which happened to be their first loss of the season. If they can get him back for this game then that gives them a better chance of covering this spread. The Bucks might even become the favorites in that case.

Jevon Carter has stepped up big time in his absence, however. He’s averaging 9.5 points per game this season but is averaging 20 in his last four games. He had that massive night where he scored 36 against the Oklahoma City Thunder while adding 12 assists. Expect Carter to have a role tonight regardless if Holiday plays. We all know what Giannis Antetokounmpo will do, so Carter, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez need all play well to give them that boost to get past this hot Sixers squad.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

It’s been the Embiid show once again in Philly as the bigman is averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks on the season. The 76ers have had the last four days off and they are hoping that didn’t cool Embiid down. It’s already been that long since he scored 59 points and registered 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks to take down the Jazz. He has now scored over 100 points in his last two games as there is no one in the game right now who is this hot. Give Embiid the ball and get out of the way and I think the Sixers are living by that. Expect him to have another huge night to put them in a position to cover this spread.

James Harden continues to be out and that allows Embiid to do what he does offensively. Harden hasn’t played since the 2nd of November as he recovers from a foot injury. He is on track in his recovery process according to the DailySix. Tobias Harris is questionable with left hip soreness and if he is out tonight then that would be a huge blow. Harris is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds on the season. Tyrese Maxey is a name to pay attention to tonight as the young star is second on the team with 22.8 points per game.

Final Bucks-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Sixers are the favorite due to the recent success of Joel Embiid. I expect the Bucks to do just enough defensively to cover this spread and win on the road once again. I like the under at 211.5 as well.

Final Bucks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Bucks +1 (-108); Under 211.5 (-110)