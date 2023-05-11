Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks fell short of their ultimate goal this season: winning a championship. The Bucks finished the regular season with the best record in the league at 58-24, but their playoff run was short-lived. They lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

But while Holiday failed to win the NBA award that he wanted the most this year, he won a different major award for the second straight season.

The league recently announced that Holiday has been named the 2022-23 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official NBA account:

Bucks All-Star guard Jrue Holiday has been named the 2022-23 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year for the second consecutive year 👏 pic.twitter.com/NQXTh6BaSl — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) May 11, 2023

Jrue Holiday, 32, has played for three different teams across his 14 years in the NBA and has spent the last three years as a member of the Bucks franchise. He averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 2.9 turnovers per game across 67 appearances this season (65 starts).

The former UCLA star rebounded the ball at a high level in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Holiday’s 5.1 rebounds per game average was the highest of his pro career.

Holiday is the consummate teammate. He is an incredibly unselfish offensive player, and on the other end of the floor, he isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty for the betterment of the team. He’s the type of player who would fit like a glove on every team in the NBA. So here’s to hoping that the Bucks decide to hold onto Holiday past this summer and keep him around in Milwaukee for the long haul.