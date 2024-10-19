The Milwaukee Bucks went all in on Damian Lillard last year but were sent home in the first round of the playoffs for the second-straight season. The health of Giannis Antetokounmpo and a lack of supplemental production are recurring issues that must be minimized during the 2024-25 NBA campaign.

It is best to sort everything out in the coming weeks and months rather than being stumped once again when the games matter most.

Well, general manager Jon Horst is aiming to do just that after making minor yet potentially impactful roster moves on Saturday. The Bucks “are releasing center Anzejs Pasecniks and converting 7-footer Liam Robbins to a two-way NBA contract,” ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

They obviously saw enough from the undrafted center out of Vanderbilt to be convinced of his potential value.

These decisions open up the possibility of a reunion. Parting with Pasecniks, a former first-round draft pick who averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 28 games for the Washington Wizards, frees up a roster slot that could be used on Giannis' brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee is reportedly keen on bringing back the free-agent forward, and it might now have the flexibility to do so.

Morale is an important aspect of any team, and re-signing Thanasis Antetokounmpo will please the face of the franchise. The Bucks might be wise to give Robbins a serious look, however.

He tallied 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game for the Commodores in the 2022-23 season en route to earning SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He suffered a leg injury last year, which prevented him from honing his skill set with the New Orleans Pelicans affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Robbins will try to further his NBA development with the G League's Wisconsin Herd and secure himself a spot on the Bucks. Can he become an unlikely part of the solution? Time will tell, but either way, Milwaukee needs to shore up its depth.