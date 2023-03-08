There is no questioning the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks look like one of the most legitimate title contenders in today’s wide-open championship picture. They have won 18 of their past 19 games, including their Tuesday night contest against the Orlando Magic despite being without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. Nevertheless, as rock-solid as the Bucks may be, it’s difficult to envision them hitting their ceiling without the contributions of Khris Middleton, a player who has suffered through an injury-marred 2022-23 campaign.

But against the Magic, Middleton showed flashes of returning into the player he was prior to injury. The 31-year old forward had the best game of his season thus far against the Magic, scoring 24 points (which tied a season-high) and dropping 11 assists on a season-best 79.2 percent true shooting. This is exactly the kind of performance the Bucks need from Middleton here on out.

Thus, it’s no surprise that head coach Mike Budenholzer gave Khris Middleton a glowing review.

“Eleven assists, and being a playmaker, and just doing a little bit of everything set a good tone for us early. We’re fortunate to have a guy like him,” Budenholzer said after the game, per Bally Sports Wisconsin.

"It just felt like the right time for him to get up to the 30 minute plateau." Coach Bud reacts to Khris' minutes and more! 🎤 #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/kfrFjMmdwH — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) March 8, 2023

In addition, Budenholzer also gave a sneak peek of what’s to come for Khris Middleton’s role with the Bucks as the season continues to progress.

“We’re fortunate to have him come off the bench for a good long stretch. He did amazing things there. [But] he’s gonna continue where he’s always been, in our starting lineup,” Budenholzer added.

Brook Lopez also gave Middleton his much-deserved flowers. Lopez expressed his joy over the Bucks small forward’s much-awaited return to the starting unit – his first start since December 15 (which was a 41-point defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies).

“It’s just the kind of high-level talented player that he is. It’s crazy we’ve played so long without him this season because obviously it was important for him to get healthy and get right. We’re happy he’s back and he [even] started tonight!” Lopez said.

"It's crazy we've played without him for so long this year. … We're happy he's back and he started tonight!" Brook Lopez reacts to the win and having Khris Middleton in with the starting group. #FearTheDeer #Bucks pic.twitter.com/ZbFBUYaz1a — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) March 8, 2023

Bucks fans will definitely be hoping that Khris Middleton manages to shake off his knee problems completely to give Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday yet another lethal weapon in their quest to win their second championship in three years.