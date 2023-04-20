Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks were naturally in a good mood after they blew past the Miami Heat 138-122 to even up their NBA Playoffs first round series at a game apiece. But Bucks fans likely weren’t prepared for the roast session that ensued between Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles in the postgame.

It started with Middleton, who couldn’t resist a friendly shot at Ingles for being the “slowest guy out there” and “unathletic“, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Middleton was asked about his Bucks teammate, and he responded with, er, brutal honesty.

“The slowest guy out there, probably the most unathletic guy out there, but he’s a ball player.”

Ingles got word of Middleton’s roast and fired back one of his own.

“Has he not watched his own film?”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Right back at you Middleton!

The Bucks were all smiles after they outpaced the Heat without their best player in Antetokounmpo, who suffered a back contusion in the Game 1 loss.

And it was Middleton, who flirted with a triple-double, and Ingles, who knocked down five three-pointers off the bench, who were paramount to the victory.

To Middleton’s point, Ingles might not be the fastest or most athletic player out there, but he doesn’t need to be. He’s, like the Bucks star so aptly put it, a ball player.

Leave him open in the corner while trying to play help defense- and he can make you pay.

If the Bucks have more NBA Playoffs performances like this one- with or without Giannis- fans can definitely expect more roast sessions.