Khris Middleton has not played for the Milwaukee Bucks since February 6 against the Phoenix Suns as a result of a left ankle sprain. This injury occurred when Suns star Kevin Durant committed a Flagrant One for not giving Middleton enough space to land on his jump shot, resulting in his ankle injury. After missing five straight games entering the All-Star break, the Bucks' wing is set to miss yet another game on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Middleton, who has had to deal with a ton of injuries over the last two seasons, appears to be on the road to recovery despite remaining sidelined out of the All-Star break. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers addressed Middleton's injury after Thursday's practice, stating that the three-time All-Star should be back sooner rather than later.
“He’s getting better. He feels great. He just doesn’t feel 100 percent,” Rivers confirmed, via The Athletic's Eric Nehm. “A playoff game, he’d clearly play, but it’s too early. There’s no reason to worry about it or panic about it.”
With Middleton still on the mend, he is set to miss his 14th game of the season on Friday night. When the star could possibly return to the floor remains a big question mark in Milwaukee.
The good news is that Rivers claimed the team is just being cautious with Middleton's injury and not rushing him back. The main reason for this is the string of inconsistencies with Middleton remaining on the court.
In a total of 43 games this season, the 32-year-old has averaged 14.8 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from three-point range. A vital part of the team's success and championship equation, the Bucks know they will need Middleton available alongside Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo down the stretch run of the season. As a result, they are taking his status with a day-to-day approach.
The Bucks, who have lost eight of their last 12 games, enter a critical part of their schedule, as eight of their next 10 games will be on the road, starting Friday night in Minnesota.