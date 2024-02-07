The Bucks will have to make do without Khris Middleton vs. the Suns.

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the remainder of his team's game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night due to a left ankle sprain.

The injury occurred with 6:08 left in the first quarter, when Middleton landed on the foot of Suns superstar Kevin Durant while attempting a pull-up jumper, twisting his ankle. Officials initially whistled Durant for a personal foul, but upgraded the infraction to flagrant-1 after video review because he landed in Middleton's landing space on a close-out.

Middleton made one of two resulting free throws, staying in the game despite rising to his feet limping after first falling to the floor. He turned the ball over on the subsequent possession, looking uncomfortable on his feet and ultimately exiting for good a couple minutes later. Milwaukee announced he would not return to the action shortly thereafter.

Though the full extent of Middleton's injury remains to be seen, it's a significant development regardless for a Bucks team already in a state of major flux. Not only is the team still adjusting to Doc Rivers replacing Adrian Griffin on the sidelines, but Milwaukee has reportedly been one of the most active teams in the league leading up to Thursday's trade deadline, searching for ways to improve a lacking supporting cast around the established core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Middleton and Brook Lopez despite a barren cupboard of assets.

Continuity and chemistry will be hard enough to come by for Milwaukee. Any additional time Khris Middleton could miss due to the injury he suffered against Phoenix will only make developing it that much more difficult.