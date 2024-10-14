Ever since the Milwaukee Bucks won their championship in 2021, this organization has not been the same. There are obvious reasons for this regarding Jrue Holiday being traded and Doc Rivers now being the head coach, but one of the greatest factors to change occurring in Milwaukee is due to Khris Middleton and the injury bug he can't seem to shake.

Over the last two seasons, Middleton has only played in 88 games, seeing his production on both ends of the court drop drastically. Coincidentally enough, the Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs each of the last two seasons, and the team failed to win 50 or more games for the third consecutive year. The bottom line is that the Bucks need Middleton healthy in order to find success, especially since he is that third star who can make a difference on the wing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

As he continues to rehab from offseason ankle surgeries, Middleton is once again staring down the possibility of missing time to begin the 2024-25 season, resulting in many calling him injury prone. While it will take a lot to prove that this is not the case, Middleton isn't prepared to embrace this label.

“I try not to read and look at that stuff, but yeah, the injury-prone stuff is frustrating because I feel like for the most part, it’s just — I don’t want to say freak accidents — but just accidents, man. And I think when you say injury-prone, that goes to how you take care of your body,” Middleton told Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “And I take a lot of pride in taking care of my body since day one that I’ve been here.

“So, no, I don’t think I’m injury-prone at all. I’ve just had unfortunate incidents that have happened on the basketball court, which is a wrong place, bad time type of thing.”

Is Khris Middleton injury prone?

No matter what, players who are constantly dealing with injuries are going to be labeled as injury prone. That is just the nature of sports and the world we live in today.

Middleton has always been a sustainable player over the course of his career, and he has always been one of the Bucks' star players alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without him, the team likely wouldn't have advanced to and won the 2021 NBA Finals. In order for the Bucks to regain their championship relevance in the Eastern Conference, they are going to need Middleton on the court.

The good news is that Middleton played in 55 games last season. The bad news is that he can't escape some of these freak injuries that happen from guys falling into him or stepping down awkwardly after jumping into the air. That is why many have been quick to call Middleton injury-prone.

There is no escaping the fact that Middleton has missed time over the last few seasons and just can't seem to be healthy. Then again, the three-time All-Star continues to work his way back from these unrelated injuries in order to be productive for his team. The most important thing to Middleton is being able to get back out on the court and help the Bucks get back in the championship equation.

“I think it’s more just focusing on what I can control,” Middleton continued. “And one way is knowing my limits, knowing what a hard day will feel like the next day. Knowing if I rush myself back, what that feels like because I’ve done that before. So just knowing when is the right amount to play continuously, so I won’t have to play the in-and-out game because the in-and-out game means you’re not ready.”

Middleton has not played this preseason after undergoing two ankle surgeries this offseason. The Bucks have been cautious with their approach to the star wing's availability, and the team is hopeful that he will be able to play in one of their final preseason games before the start of the 2024-25 season. Time will tell if Middleton can return and be the missing piece to the Bucks' championship puzzle.