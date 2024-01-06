The reason the veteran wing decided to sign with the Bucks.

One of the most underrated free agent moves of the offseason was the Milwaukee Bucks addition of veteran guard Malik Beasley. The Bucks are looking to win a championship and being able to sign key veterans like Beasley on a good contract is important. The seven-year vet recently reflected on his brief stint with the Los Angeles Lakers and regaining his rhythm with the Bucks. He also revealed via Chris B. Haynes of Bleacher Report that he turned down more money in free agency from the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks to sign with the Bucks.

“Free agency was tough for me in a couple of ways. I didn't know where I wanted to be and what type of deal I wanted to do because of my production. A lot of people don't base it off what you did the last couple of years overall, it kind of goes off your last couple of games,” Beasley said. “The Lakers wanted to re-sign me but on a smaller deal for about $6 million, I could have gotten more if I would have stayed probably, also the Dallas Mavericks, I had a chance with Dallas. They were offering three to four to five, three to six around that range.”

Malik Beasley went on to say that a couple of key reasons for signing with the Bucks in free agency was that they said he had the opportunity to start and that they had a shot at a championship. Beasley signed with the Bucks for a minimum contract and he's turned out to be one of the top bargains in free agency.