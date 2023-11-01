The Milwaukee Bucks have picked up the third-year option on MarJon Beauchamp, according to Eric Nehm of the Athletic.

Beauchamp, a second-year small forward the Bucks, was drafted with the 24th overall pick out of Yakima Valley Community College. After a rookie year that saw him average about five points and two rebounds in his 53 games of action, Beauchamp has seen his minutes increase early this season, from 13 to over 16 minutes per game. And of course, he had his viral performance at The CrawsOver pro-am game this summer.

Perhaps more importantly, Beauchamp has gotten Bucks point guard Damian Lillard's official stamp of approval. Lillard singled out Beauchamp's play in training camp, after liking what he saw from the young player. Lillard's comments came after he was asked which young player has stood out to him during camp.

On the season, Beauchamp is averaging six points per game, but his shooting percentage has climbed from 39 percent last season to nearly 63 percent so far this year.

While the Bucks' fortunes lie in the hands of Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton, the team needs contributions up and down the lineup. No team's big-3 has won it all completely on their own. Role players need to step up when necessary, throughout the season and in the playoffs. Having a player like Beauchamp available in a backup role or even able to start in case of emergency will certainly go a long way toward helping the Bucks' title chances. Now Beauchamp will be in Milwaukee through at least next season.

The 1-1 Bucks are in action next on Wednesday, when they take on the 1-3 Toronto Raptors on the road.