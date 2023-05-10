Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently searching for their next head coach after moving on from Mike Budenholzer. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee is considering Kenny Atkinson of the Golden State Warriors for the job.

“ESPN Sources: Milwaukee was granted permission to interview Golden State associate HC Kenny Atkinson. Some of other candidates expected to meet with Bucks on coaching job are Milwaukee associate HC Charles Lee, ex-Charlotte coach James Borrego. There will be additional candidates and interviews,” Wojnarowski shared on Twitter.

Firing Budenholzer was likely a difficult decision for the Bucks. He found success leading Milwaukee over the years, but the Bucks felt as if it was time for a change.

Bucks GM Jon Horst recently addressed the decision to fire Budenholzer, per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm.

“Ultimately, we just haven’t ended these seasons and these runs and these opportunities to contend in the way that we want or expect,” he said “And, those expectations have changed over the course of time.”

Kenny Atkinson is a strong candidate for the position. He’s coached success in Golden State with the Warriors alongside Steve Kerr, but it will be interesting to see if Atkinson is interested in leaving Golden State.

As Wojnarowski mentioned, Atkinson isn’t the only option for the job. Bucks’ assistant Charles Lee and former Charlotte coach James Borrego were also listed as candidates.

The Bucks are looking for someone who can help them return to their championship-winning ways. With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge, helping Milwaukee win games won’t be a challenge. The question is whether or not the coach can properly navigate the postseason.