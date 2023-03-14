A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Milwaukee Bucks their stronghold on the top seed in the East. Currently, they are still 2.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 spot in the conference with just 14 games remaining on their regular-season calendar. The Bucks are now already looking ahead to the playoffs, and they’re already making the necessary roster moves to equip themselves for a tough battle on the horizon.

In this respect, Milwaukee has now made a decision on the future of controversial big man Meyers Leonard, who recently joined the team on a 10-day deal. The 31-year-old’s second 10-day deal has just expired, which means that the Bucks needed to sign him to an extended contract if they want to keep him on board. ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski reports that this is exactly what Milwaukee’s front office decided to do:

“ESPN Sources: Seven-footer Meyers Leonard is signing with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season. Leonard’s second 10-day deal with Bucks expired yesterday and now he remains with the East’s No. 1 seed through the playoffs,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

Leonard first signed with the Bucks on February 22nd. He put pen to paper on a second 10-day deal on March 4th, and apparently Milwaukee liked what they saw from him during this brief stretch. In five games played, Leonard averaged 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per contest.

Meyers Leonard’s first taste of NBA action in two years came after the Bucks decided to sign him on a short-term deal last month. This is after the former Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat center was pretty much exiled from the league following an anti-Semitic controversy during a live stream.