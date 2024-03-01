The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of figuring things out as they head deeper into the 2023-24 season's stretch run. On Friday morning, the Bucks finalized a move that may not be needle-moving, but can be helpful as they search for potential contributors for their veteran roster moving forward. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks are “planning to sign” 6'7 forward Jaylin Galloway from the Sydney Kings of Australia's National Basketball League to a two-way contract.
Galloway is a 21-year old forward who has spent the past four seasons playing professionally in Australia, so he is not the typical inexperienced young wing who's going to try and cement his place in the NBA. His first two seasons with the NBL's Kings didn't leave him much room for playing time, as he stepped foot on the hardwood for a grand total of 121 minutes. But he has emerged in a bigger role over the past two years, which clearly impressed the Bucks.
Jaylin Galloway is currently averaging 1.2 steals for the Kings this season, but it's his scoring efficiency that should give Bucks fans reasons to be excited for his transition stateside. Due to his great shot selection, the new Bucks wing is currently averaging 10.6 points per game on 54.5 percent shooting from the field, and he has flashed a better stroke from deep, although he still has a long way to go in that regard as he's just shooting 33.8 percent from deep on 3.1 attempts per night in the NBL.
He has impressive size on the wing, and it has clearly helped him impact the game for the Kings on both ends of the floor. He doesn't do much creating off the bounce, but on the Bucks, he wouldn't be tasked to do much of that anyway. But he excels as an open-floor threat thanks to his athleticism, which also allows him to knife his way into the lane, and his athletic gifts allow him to be an impactful defender.
The 21-year old wing has experience playing in the NBA Summer League. Jaylin Galloway was part of the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2023 Summer League roster, so he won't be a total stranger to the NBA game as he becomes the newest member of the Bucks roster.