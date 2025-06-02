The Milwaukee Bucks watched their season come to one of the most brutal ends imaginable, falling to the Indiana Pacers in the opening round of the NBA playoffs after a Game 5 meltdown. Questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future immediately surfaced. A report eventually dropped revealing that the superstar forward is open to exploring a trade this summer. Everyone wants to know where the team stands now, as the offseason quickly approaches.

After watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks suffer the same fate as them, and knowing that the Boston Celtics are battered and set for a possible roster makeover, there is always a chance the Bucks' outlook for the future has changed. Perhaps they can convince Antetokounmpo to stay, then make some upgrades to compensate for Damian Lillard's lengthy absence and roll the dice on a more fortuitous 2025 postseason.

Milwaukee understands the reality of its situation, however. The fact that the 2021 NBA Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP is even entertaining other destinations shows that a split is a distinct possibility, if not a likelihood. Management is prepared for all scenarios, including one that requires swift action.

The father of a potential lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft says the Bucks have been in contact with his son, according to NBA Big Board's Rafael Barlowe, via the Courtside Buzz Instagram account. The organization is not currently positioned to select such a talent, which means it could have big plans in mind.

“Milwaukee doesn’t have a pick in the first round, not even in the top 10,” the anonymous individual said. “But they’re asking about my son and wanting to know a little bit more information. They’ve called, and I don’t understand why they have interest unless they plan on making a move.”

What will Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks decide?

Antetokounmpo trade rumors have been floating around for a while now, and this specific action indicates that the Greek Freak may actually land on a new franchise at some point soon. If the seven-time All-NBA First-Team selection requests out of Milwaukee, there is probably little general manager Jon Horst can do other than to acquire a massive haul that can help the Bucks in the long term.

Such a package would surely include multiple first-round picks and at least one established NBA player. Though, in the immediate present, no amount of promising assets will make it easy to say goodbye to the Cream City legend. Most local fans want to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and the squad reaffirm their commitment to one another. They could then gear up for another deep playoffs run, something that has eluded Milwaukee since the 2020-21 championship season.

But this could wind up being the most practical path forward for both parties. The 2025 NBA Draft commences on June 25. It is not an exaggeration to say that these next three weeks could define Bucks basketball for the next several years, and maybe even decade.