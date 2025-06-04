George Pickens caused migraines throughout the land of Black and Gold during his three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Dallas Cowboys fans do not want to suffer the same fate next season. The 2022 second-round draft pick has lacked discipline on the field and expressed his displeasure on the sidelines. Considering he is entering the final year of his contract and figures to see a lighter target share, there is a concern more tirades will follow.

The vibes are great in Frisco, Texas so far, however. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has raved about Pickens during organized team activities and noted his budding friendship with fellow WR CeeDee Lamb. While it is incredibly encouraging to see the polarizing player develop a bond with the man who is going to eat into his targets, Dallas is also excited about what he can do from a football standpoint.

Pickens gives Dallas much more offensive firepower, bringing tremendous talent to the No. 2 receiver slot. His arrival can help the Cowboys' passing attack become truly elite. Of course, there is plenty for the 24-year-old to like about the move as well. ESPN senior NFL writer Bill Barnwell, who is known for his extensive analysis, explains the potential benefits the 2021 national champion can reap from America's Team.

“The Cowboys threw at the third-highest rate in neutral game scripts on early downs before Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9,” he writes. “The Steelers ranked 25th by the same metric over that span. Dallas also plays at a faster pace than Pittsburgh, something likely to continue with Brian Schottenheimer taking over as coach… Pickens is also going to get a massive upgrade at quarterback.”

What George Pickens must do for the Cowboys

The offseason trade acquisition offers obvious upside, averaging 16.3 yards per reception for his career, but he must fit a specific role for his new squad. And it is one that he did not thrive in while on the Steelers.

“Pickens has the frame and catch radius to be an impactful player in close quarters, but that has never really shown up inside the 20-yard line,” Barnwell said. “He had just five touchdowns on 48 targets inside the red zone in his first three NFL seasons. I'd like to see Schottenheimer create one-on-one opportunities for his new wideout to leverage that 6-foot-3 frame.”

Dallas boasts notable star power in the slot courtesy of Lamb, but a tall pass-catcher on the outside could prove dividends. The 6-foot-3 Pickens has the ability to effectively fill that role. Dak Prescott and the coaching staff will try their best to position him for end-zone success. In the end, though, a heavy burden will be on the former Georgia star to seamlessly transition to the Cowboys offense.

Bill Barnwell spells out the reality of the George Pickens-Dallas situation. “Few players have a wider range of potential outcomes in 2025; he could be a top-15 wideout or end the season on another roster,” he said. The franchise better hope the former comes to fruition, otherwise, a flood of bad optics will burst through Jerry World. One that will be even worse than usual.