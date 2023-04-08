Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Talk about coming out of left field. In one of the most random things to happen in the NBA today, Milwaukee Bucks forward thanasis antetokounmpo had a “hit piece” written about him. No, not Giannis, the two-time MVP and star of the team. Instead, a writer took aim at The Greek Freak’s elder brother, questioning whether he deserves a roster spot. Here’s a piece of the article from Gery Woelfel.

“In the last two weeks, I spoke with three NBA officials. I posed a simple question and sought a simple yes or no response. The question was: Would Thanasis be on any NBA roster, if not for his brother’s exalted stature with the Bucks?”

Woelfel said that the three officials he talked to said no. Of course, the Bucks fanbase slammed Woelfel, a former beat writer covering the team. Most the responses wished for Thanasis to prove the reporter wrong.

I want Thanasis to prove that article was an even bigger waste of time than we thought — Μιχαήλ 🇺🇦 (@EchaisInErais) April 8, 2023

Thanasis antetkounmpo against the Knicks 23 points

10 rebounds

5 assists

4/5 from three Not bad for someone who’s only in the NBA because of his brother… pic.twitter.com/hCMgYZPHn2 https://t.co/rcLnvMRGNe — 𝐃𝐓 (@GianniGoat) April 7, 2023

Other pointed out that Thanasis’ value on the roster extends beyond his on-court abilities. He’s a good locker room presence who also happens to be Giannis’ brother and closest teammate. That’s more value than any other 15th man on the roster.

Its a good business decision regardless if everyones feelings. Not all the value of a player is on the court. Im sure hes a great locker room guy and a hard worker. Helping set the tone and culture. 🤷‍♂️ — Jasen (@coach_klimek) April 7, 2023

having his bro with him, his family, constantly around probably provides a level of mental stability/comfort to your all star you’ve invested tens of millions in – which is more valuable – that or a bench player — LG Buyaka (@SteveMaida) April 7, 2023

He brought their franchise a championship. If keeping his brother on the roster makes him happy and keeps him from leaving you do it 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) April 7, 2023

Besides, as one person pointed out, it’s not like Thanasis Antetokounmpo is a complete scrub. Before joining the Bucks, Thanasis came from the D-League (the predecessor to the G-League today). He was a serviceable role play who also won NBA D-League All-Defense Honors, and was a champion back in Greece before going to Milwaukee in 2019.

Thanasis was in the g-league for a season before being drafted by the Knicks in 2014, and only joined the Bucks in 2019. you're talking as if he can barely play the sport and giannis is the sole reason he has a career. only person who should be embarrased here is you https://t.co/gGtleYE5IL — Mo Mooncey (@TheHoopGenius) April 7, 2023

A lot of people think that the sole reason Thanasis Antetokounmpo is on the Bucks is because of Giannis. That might be partially true, but let’s not get it twisted: Thanasis is an NBA-caliber player. Before this year, Thanasis saw significant minutes off the bench for Milwaukee. Saying that the only reason he’s on the roster is because of nepotism is a disrespectful take considering his trajectory here.