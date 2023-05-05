A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Mike Budenholzer‘s tenure as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks has officially come to an end. This is after reports confirmed that the Bucks have decided to part ways with the same guy that coached them to a title just two years ago. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is already aware of this development, and he took the time to speak out on the issue during his press conference before their Game 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Coach Kerr got brutally honest as he opened up about the harsh reality NBA coaches are living in year after year. Right now, it’s Budenholzer who’s gotten the short end of the stick:

“Bud is a fantastic coach, and as you said, just won a championship, and has been wildly successful in his coaching career,” Kerr said. “This is the business we’re in. … Expectations every year for every team are so high, and only one team can win. It’s sad news for the coaching profession. We all believe Bud deserved a lot better, but we also, as I said, are aware that this is the job we chose and we’re all vulnerable.”

Steve Kerr also pointed out how three out of the last four NBA champion coaches have already been fired. Incidentally, the Warriors shot-caller is the odd man out in that group, which for this particular occasion, is clearly a good thing. Apparently, you have to be at Steve Kerr’s level in order to secure your post as a head coach in the league. Not even an NBA title is enough to save your job.