The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons for the final game between these teams this season. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bucks-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bucks are 29-13 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. Milwaukee is coming off a win over the Pistons on Saturday night in which they put up 141 points. In the three games, the Bucks have put up over 140 points twice. Damian Lillard has crushed the Pistons this season. He has put up 33, 34, and 45 points against Detroit. Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 22.7 points per game against the Pistons this season. He has also grabbed 27 total rebounds. The Bucks are going to be at full health as they go for the season sweep over the Pistons.

The Pistons have lost nine of their last 10 games this season, including their last two. Against the Bucks, the Pistons have been able to keep the games pretty close, though. They have kept the game within 10 points twice, but the other game was a 32-point blowout. Bojan Bogdanovich has scored 21.5 points per game against Milwaukee this season. Cade Cunningham is scoring 29.0 points per game against Milwaukee, and he has been cleared to resume basketball activity, but he will most likely miss this game against the Bucks. Isaiah Stewart missed Saturday's game with an ankle injury, so his injury status is unclear.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pistons Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -12 (-112)

Moneyline: -770

Detroit Pistons: +12 (-108)

Moneyline: +540

Over: 247 (-108)

Under: 247 (-112)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Detroit

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

Milwaukee has been at their best scoring wise against Detroit this season. They have put up 120, 146, and 141 points against them. The Bucks are second in the NBA in scoring, so their ability to score with ease against the Pistons should come at no surprise. The Pistons allow the third-most points per game in the NBA, as well. The Bucks should be able to score with ease in this game once again.

The Bucks have scored 125 points or more 22 times this season. In those games, they are 21-1. Milwaukee should be able to easily get to that mark and when this game. The Spread is going to be a little harder to cover, but if the Bucks can score enough points, they will cover the spread.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit has been able to cover the spread twice against the Bucks this season. This has been done with their scoring. The Pistons have put up 118, 114, and 135 points against the Bucks this season. Detroit can not be trusted to play good defense this season, especially against the Bucks. This means they need to be at their best scoring wise again. With the Pistons being able to put up 135 points against the Bucks on Saturday, I can see them having another good offensive day. If they do, they will cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are obviously the better team. However, the Pistons have found a way to play the Bucks well this season. Despite that fact, I like the Bucks to cover this spread on the road and beat the Pistons by a good amount.

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Bucks -12 (-112), Over 247 (-108)