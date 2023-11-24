MarJon Beauchamp is the Milwaukee Bucks' best trade chip if they want to continue making upgrades this season.

Slowly, but surely, the Milwaukee Bucks are starting to figure it out. Their offense has picked up and their once horrendous defense to begin the 2023-24 NBA season is improving with each game. Milwaukee is still a work in progress and by no means is this team already in peak form. With that said, the Bucks may still need to make a trade to iron out some of their weaknesses, which may eventually hurt them in the long run.

Bucks season overview

The Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee did not exactly get off on the right foot. Well, it did with a win on opening night. But the Bucks stumbled over the next couple of weeks after that and at one point, dropped to 5-4 on the season. Since then, Milwaukee has won five of its last six.

The Bucks' success over this recent stretch is in large part due to their offense finally clicking. They own the second-best offensive rating in the NBA since November 13, while also posting top-5 efficiency from the field overall, including beyond the three-point arc. Antetokounmpo and Lillard, in particular, have both been spectacular over the last couple of weeks.

Giannis, who appeared in five of those six games, averaged 30.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 63.4 percent shooting from the field during that stretch. Dame, meanwhile, is on a heater over his last five with averages of 28.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists, while shooting nearly 45 percent from the field and over 40 percent from long distance.

Milwaukee's defense has also picked up after it struggled mightily from that end of the floor to start the season. Previously near the bottom in defensive rating, the Bucks have ranked 11th since November 13.

Nonetheless, Milwaukee should still make some moves in order to address the issues the team has defensively. Unfortunately, the man the Bucks might need to trade to make a significant move is sophomore guard MarJon Beauchamp.

Why the Bucks should trade MarJon Beauchamp

MarJon Beauchamp is an intriguing young talent for the Bucks. Beauchamp has taken advantage of the increased opportunity that came with landing Damian Lillard. With Grayson Allen also on the move, the 6-foot-6 guard has earned a bigger role off the bench for Milwaukee.

Beauchamp is having a solid sophomore season and is playing the role the Bucks want him to play — which is to provide defense and three-point shooting — to a tee. With a 7-foot wingspan, the youngster has provided Milwaukee with length and versatility on the wings, while showing capability of switching and being disrupting on the defensive side of the floor. He has also been knocking down his three-pointers at an elite 44.4 percent clip, while averaging 6.6 points per game.

Certainly, the Yakima, Washington native is making the most of what the Bucks have given to him. However, young guys who aren't necessarily top-level prospects or high draft picks like Beauchamp typically get limited opportunities on championship contending teams like Milwaukee.

As great as he's looked, it's still worth wondering if he'll be ready to contribute meaningful minutes on the floor during the playoffs. Sure, his confidence is growing with every passing game and he could be ready by the time the postseason starts. But it still makes sense for the Bucks to have a seasoned-vet who has been under the bright lights before.

Likewise, Beauchamp is unfortunately the Bucks' most valuable trade chip since their draft cupboard is nearly empty. If they want to land another star or a needle-moving role player, the up-and-comer will need to go.

With that said, here are some targets the Bucks can trade for involving MarJon Beauchamp.

Bucks trade target involving MarJon Beauchamp

Perhaps the player the Bucks should focus on is Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. The Bulls could very well blow it up this season and if they made their defensive stalwart available, several teams will reportedly be in line to acquire him from Chicago. Milwaukee should be one of them.

Unfortunately, as mentioned, the Bucks don't have much to give, other than a promising young wing in MarJon Beauchamp. A package of Beachamp, Pat Connaughton, and two second round picks might be the best the Bulls can offer.

Caruso is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. As a team devoid of a legitimate point-of-attack defender, the Bucks would recoup everything they lost in parting ways with Jrue Holiday by landing Caruso. The Bald Mamba would be a perfect fit with Damian Lillard in the backcourt.

Moreover, Caruso is in the midst of the best shooting season of his career. On the season, he is knocking down 47.9 percent of his three-pointers while averaging 10.0 points per game.