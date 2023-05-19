A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Doc Rivers’ NBA journey is currently on hold after the Philadelphia 76ers decided to let him go following a second-round exit in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

While there is no assurance that Doc Rivers will be back roaming the sidelines in the 2023-24 NBA season for a new team, the door is always going to be open for a veteran like him. The Milwaukee Brewers, who also had just fired their head coach, Mike Budenholzer, could be the next landing spot of Rivers.

Via Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

“In the hours after Rivers’ firing was announced I spoke with three NBA front-office executives — two in the Western Conference and one in the Eastern Conference — who expressed somewhere between skepticism and outright doubt that Rivers would get another job for the upcoming season. But then one pointed to the unpredictability of the situation in Phoenix, where new owner Mat Ishbia has traded for Kevin Durant and fired Williams, and another mentioned Rivers as a potential sleeper candidate in Milwaukee, and around we go again.”

The head coaching vacancy in Milwaukee is an enticing one, to say the least. The Bucks have a genuine superstar in Giannis Antetokouonmpo, who should continue to be one of the greatest players in the NBA in several years to come. Antetokounmpo is also surrounded by a good supporting cast.

For now, the Bucks will continue their search for Budenholzer’s successor. The team has already interviewed Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson and is linked to the likes of Nick Nurse, Tyronn Lue, and Sam Cassell.