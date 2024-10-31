ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Halloween night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bucks-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Grizzlies Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Memphis Grizzlies: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +200

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks have not played their best basketball to start the season. They are on a three-game losing streak at the moment. However, they have a very good team. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.8 points and 11.8 rebounds, which leads the team. Damian Lillard is at 28.0 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. The next highest scoring player is at just 11.3 points, though. If the Bucks can get a little more contribution from their role players, they will be able to win the game.

Milwaukee does have the fourth-highest field goal percentage in the NBA. That is thanks to Giannis and Lillard. Along with that, the Bucks get to the free throw line quite a bit. Milwaukee will have plenty of chances to score easy buckets in this game, the Bucks just have to knock them down. If the Bucks can do that, they will win this game.

The good news for the Bucks is the Grizzlies allow the second-most points per game. They have allowed 122.3 points per game this season, and they play at a fast pace. Memphis allows opponents to shoot extremely well from beyond the arc, and they send plenty of players to the charity stripe. The Bucks can be expected to put up a lot of points in this game, which will help them win.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

Memphis will be able to knock down threes in this game. The Bucks allow teams to shoot the fourth-most threes in the NBA, so the Grizzlies will get their opportunities. This bodes well for players like Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies want to take their threes, so they just need to knock them down. If the Grizzlies can do that, they will be able to win the game.

Ja Morant is a gamechanger for the Grizzlies. When he plays, the Grizzlies are one of the top teams in the conference. He did sit out a game last week, but he was able to return to the court on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. He struggled to score, but did record a double-double. If he is active on this second night of a back-to-back, the Grizzlies will have a great chance to win the game.

The Bucks have a tendency to give up some points, which is why they are struggling. Milwaukee is allowing 119.0 points per game this season. The Grizzlies, last season, were 12-5 when they scored at least 115 points. They did not do it often, but they won when they did. I would not be surprised to see the Grizzlies put up close to, or over 115 points Halloween night.

Final Bucks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Bucks will have fresh legs coming into this game, and that is going to help them big time. It is also unsure if Ja Morant will be active. Nonetheless, I am going to take the Bucks.

Final Bucks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Buck -6.5 (-110)