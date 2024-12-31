ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on New Years Eve! Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bucks-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bucks-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pacers Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: -104

Indiana Pacers: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Pacers

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks are not playing great at the moment, but that is because of their injuries. They did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo for their last few games, and Damian Lillard just returned to the court. These two players are desperately needed by the Bucks. The good news is Giannis is a game time decision, and could return against the Pacers. He is the leading scorer in the NBA with 32.7 points per game, and he is fifth with 11.6 rebounds per game. If he returns Tuesday afternoon, the Bucks will have a great chance to win.

The Bucks have played and beaten the Pacers once this season already. In the win, the Bucks put up 129 points. Milwaukee shot 53.3 percent from the field, 47.2 percent from beyond the arc in the win, and they were able to make 16 of their 20 free throws, as well. Antetokounmpo and Lillard combined for 61 points and 24 assists in that game. Even if just one them has a good game Tuesday night, the Bucks will be in great shape to get back in the win column.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Bucks could be without Giannis in this game. Not having him is obviously a big hit for Milwaukee. Milwaukee scores less points without Giannis, and they are 3-3 without him. Two of their losses have come in their past two games without him. If he does not play in this game, the Pacers will have to take advantage of that. He is a questionable game time decision, so keep an eye on his status come game time.

Indiana scores the 11th-most points per game, they have the fourth-highest field goal percentage, and a top-10 three-point percentage. The Pacers do a good job scoring the ball, and the Bucks have a tendency to give up points. Indiana scored 117 points in their first matchup against the Bucks, and that is usually enough to win games for them. They are 14-5 when they score at least 115 points. If the Pacers can get to 115 points in this game, they will have a chance to win.

Tyrese Haliburton has been playing much better lately. In December, Haliburton has averaged 18.2 points per game, and 8.8 assists. He is also shooting 48.5 percent from the field, which is much higher than his season field goal percentage. Haliburton is playing much more efficient basketball lately, and the Pacers need him to keep it up. If Haliburton has a good game, the Pacers will have a good game.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. The Bucks could have their star player return to the court, and Lillard is back and ready to go. However, the Pacers are getting some good play out of their key players, as well. Assuming Giannis is active, I will take the Bucks to win straight up.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Bucks ML (-104)