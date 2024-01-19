We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Pistons prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Motown to face the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Pistons prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bucks lost 135-95 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game on Wednesday. Initially, they trailed 32-22 after the first quarter. The deficit ballooned to 66-41 at halftime. Unfortunately, they could not rally. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetoukounmpo, who was out with a right shoulder contusion. Damian Lillard led the way with 17 points while shooting 7 for 20. Meanwhile, Brock Lopez added 11 points.

Bobby Portis added 16 points off the bench, while Jae Crowder had 15. Khris Middleton had an awful game, scoring two points while shooting 1 for 10. Overall, the Bucks shot 40 percent from the field, including 28.6 percent from the three-point line. They also allowed the Cavs to shoot 59.1 percent, including 42.1 percent from the triples. The Bucks lost the board battle 55-36.

The Pistons lost 124-117 to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Wednesday. Initially, they led 40-39 after the first quarter. But a bad second quarter put them into an eight-point hole at halftime. The Pistons stayed competitive but could not rally. Significantly, Jaden Ivey led the way with 32 points. Bokan Bogdanovic added 20 points. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren had 16 points, while Isaiah Stewart added 12.

The Pistons shot 51.7 percent from the field, including 38.7 percent from the triples. But they also shot just 68.4 percent from the charity stripe. Also, the Pistons allowed the Wolves to shoot 50.5 percent, including 50 percent from the triples. The Pistons committed 12 turnovers.

The Bucks lead the season series 2-0. So far, they defeated the Pistons 146-114 and 120-118 in two games in Milwaukee. The Bucks have won seven in a row in this head-to-head series. Moreover, they are 9-1 over 10 games and 19-1 over 20 games. The Bucks are also 5-0 in the last five games in Detroit and 9-1 in 10 games at Little Caesars Arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pistons Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -850

Detroit Pistons: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +590

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

Time: 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Wisconsin

How to Watch

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bucks are a great team, but they have not covered the odds well, going 16-24-1 against the spread. Additionally, they are 8-10 against the spread on the road. The Bucks are also 7-9 against the spread as a road favorite. Moreover, they are 3-9 against the spread in division play. The Bucks are also 5-11-1 against the spread when having the same amount of rest as their opponents.

Everyone will be looking to see if Antetoukounmpo plays. So far, he has scorched the league, averaging 31.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while shooting a remarkable 60.8 percent from the field. Lillard will be the top guy if he cannot go. Ultimately, he is averaging 25 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field, including 35.2 percent from the triples.

Middleton must bounce back. Significantly, he is averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field, including 37.8 percent from the three-point line. Lopez is averaging 12.7 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent. Meanwhile, Portis is averaging 12.7 points per game while shooting 50.7 percent. Malik Beasley is averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field, including 47.5 percent from the triples.

The Bucks will cover the spread if they can continue to score in bunches. Then, they need to showcase their defensive skills and force the Pistons into taking bad shots.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pistons are 17-23-1 against the spread. Furthermore, they are 7-12-1 against the spread at home. The Pistons are also 7-9-1 against the spread as a home underdog. However, they are 3-4-1 against the spread in division play. The Pistons are also 10-11-1 against the spread on equal rest.

Cade Cunningham has been out with an injury. Therefore, others have to step up. Bogdanovic is averaging 19.8 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, including 40.8 percent from the triples. Duren has been reliable, with 14.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 65.1 percent from the field. Ivey is averaging 14.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Alec Burks is averaging 12.1 points per game. Stewart is averaging 10.8 points per game.

The Pistons will cover the spread if they can find a way to keep hitting their shots consistently. Then, they must lock down the Bucks and prevent them from getting easy opportunities.

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are the superior team. However, they seem to play down to their opponents more often than not. Expect that to happen again as the Pistons find a way to cover the spread at home.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Pistons +12.5 (-110)