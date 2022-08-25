The Buccaneers may already have their future QB1 on the roster

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is securely locked in as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback. But Kyle Trask could be the heir to the throne.

Kyle Trask is entering his second year in the NFL. The Buccaneers added him with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This will now be his second season getting to learn from Tom Brady.

Trask rose to prominence during his time at the University of Florida. Over his final two collegiate seasons, he held down the QB1 duties.

Over this time, he appeared in 24 total games. When on the field, Kyle Trask threw for 7,224 yards, 68 touchdowns, and just 15 interceptions. He also added seven more touchdowns on the ground over these two seasons.

Due to Tom Brady being absent during some of the preseason, Kyle Trask was given the opportunity to earn more meaningful reps both during practice and in-game. In the two preseason games, Trask has thrown for a total of 363 yards. He has also recorded two interceptions and three fumbles.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich spoke highly of Kyle Trask.

Leftwich stated, “I think Kyle has been improving drastically. Obviously, the results and the numbers from the game, I think he was a few plays away from you guys thinking he may have had a big game. But that’s not how it goes.”

How is Kyle Trask improving in Year 2️⃣? pic.twitter.com/bftECNznsv — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) August 24, 2022

Leftwich went on to praise Kyle Trask, saying, “I see him getting better every day though. He’s improving on things that you guys cant notice.”

The Buccaneers’ future at the quarterback position is still up in the air. But eventually, they will need to find their replacement for Brady. If Trask can prove he is the guy, then the job could be his.