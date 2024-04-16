Buddy Hield's net worth in 2024 is $6 million. Hield is a wing player for the Philadelphia 76ers. He is a former All-Rookie First Team player and a NBA 3-Point Shooting Contest winner. Let's take a closer look at Buddy Hield's net worth in 2024.
What is Buddy Hield's net worth in 2024?: $6 million (estimate)
Buddy Hield's net worth in 2024 is $6 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.
Buddy Hield was born on Dec. 17, 1992, in Freeport, Bahamas. He attended Jack Hayward High School, where he led the team to a Providence Holiday Tournament Championship.
After making his mark in the Bahamas basketball scene, Hield was recruited to play for Sunrise Christian Academy. As a senior, Hield continued to flaunt his basketball skills by putting up 22.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, according to sources.
After graduating from high school, Hield was considered to be a four-star prospect by ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs such as Wichita State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Memphis, Colorado, Boston College, and Oklahoma. Hield eventually committed to the University of Oklahoma.
Hield played for the Sooners for four seasons. In a Sooners uniform, he put up 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc.
Some of his achievements in the NCAA include being named Big 12 Player of the Year twice, and winning the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the John R. Wooden College Award, and the Naismith College Player of the Year Award.
Buddy Hield is drafted by Pelicans, traded to Kings
After four seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, Hield officially declared for the 2016 NBA Draft. On draft night, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Hield in the first round with the sixth overall pick. Shortly after, Hield signed a four-year rookie deal worth $15.9 million with the Pelicans, according to Spotrac.
However, the Pelicans' lottery pick would only play in the team's 57 games during his rookie season. In a Pelicans uniform, Hield averaged 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per outing while shooting only 39 percent from the field overall.
Midway through his rookie season, the Sacramento Kings traded for Hield in a deal that included the likes of DeMarcus Cousins and Tyreke Evans. With the Kings, Hield improved his production to 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43 percent on threes. Hield finished his rookie season as part of the All-Rookie First Team.
Buddy Hield's contract extension with the Kings
In 2019, Hield signed a four-year contract extension worth $94 million, according to a report by The Sporting News. Fresh from signing the deal, Hield produced the best NBA season of his career.
In the 2019-20 season, the former Oklahoma Sooners guard averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from behind the arc.
Hield also led the NBA in most games played with 82. During the same season, Hield also participated in the NBA 3-Point Shooting Contest as part of the 2020 All-Star Weekend.
The 6-foot-4 knockdown shooter came out as a the champion. With the contract extension, Hield went on to play for the Kings for several more years until the 2021-22 season.
Buddy Hield is traded to the Indiana Pacers
Midway through the 2021-22 season, Hield was on the move. As part of a blockbuster trade between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers, the Kings would ship the 6-4 wing to Indiana in a deal that featured future All-Stars Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton. Many fans would agree later on that the deal mutually benefited both teams.
In a Pacers uniform, Hield averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in 158 games across three seasons. He also served as a reliable shooter by hitting 40 percent on 3-pointers.
Buddy Hield is traded to the Sixers
The Indiana Pacers are trading Buddy Hield to the 76ers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks pic.twitter.com/AKeGDD0Cbj
— League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) February 8, 2024
In February 2024, Hield found himself with a change of scenery once more. The former Blue Devil was part of a three-team trade involving the San Antonio Spurs, the Sacramento Kings, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Hield landed in Philadelphia, where he will be making his first-ever playoff appearance.
In a Sixers uniform, Hield averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting a career-high 39 percent on threes. Moreover, Hield is expected to thrive alongside NBA reigning MVP Joel Embiid as the Sixers hope to make a deep run in the playoffs but will have win in the NBA Play-In Tournament first.
Buddy Hield's endorsement deals
Given Hield's popularity as a knockdown shooter, it isn't surprising that the 6-4 wing has garnered partnerships with several major brands. According to sources, Hield has partnerships with Capital One and Nike.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Buddy Hield's net worth in 2024?