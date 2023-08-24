South Carolina State head football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough will retire following the 2023 football season, per a release by the university. Pough, who is entering his 22nd season as head coach, shared the news with the team after Thursday morning's practice in preparation for the season opener against Jackson State.

In an emotional address to his team, Pough made it clear that this decision was entirely his own. “No one is running me off. It's my decision,” he said. “When you have done something for 47 years, it's a bit tough to give it up, but it's time. I will be alright.”

Pough expressed gratitude for his time at SC State and assured the team that he would continue to support and care for each one of them. Athletics Director Keisha Campbell reacted to Pough's announcement, describing it as a bittersweet moment. “Coach Pough has brought much success to the Bulldog football program and has played a major role in enhancing the SC State brand,” Campbell said.

Live and breathe HBCUs? 🚨 Get trending HBCU news, viral content, graphics, and more delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

SC State President Alexander Conyers commended Pough's dedication and character-building efforts, stating that he is a true example of a loyal alumnus.

“For more than two decades, Coach Pough has instilled what we like to call ‘Bulldog Tenacity’ into his players and staff members, building their character for success on the field, in the classroom, and in life,” Conyers said. “Coach Pough filled monster-size shoes when he took over as head coach, and his successor will have to do the same.”

With an overall record of 146–87 and a conference record of 112–42, Pough is the winningest head coach in South Carolina State football history. He joined the program in 2002 and led the Bulldogs to two national championships in 2009 and 2021. The team under his leadership also won or shared the title of MEAC champion 8 times between 2004 and 2021. He also coached several athletes that went on to be successful in the NFL such as Darius “Shaquille” Leonard and Javon Hargrave.

Pough starts his final season in the 2023 MEAC/SWAC challenge as he leads his team against the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday at 7:30 PM. The game will air on ABC.