The Buffalo Bills are hoping for a great performance from their star QB Josh Allen this Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills are set to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 14 at 1 p.m. in hopes of advancing to the second round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

The Bills quietly had a solid year in 2024 as they captured the AFC East Division crown, beating out the Miami Dolphins.

Recently, left tackle Dion Dawkins described a gruesome finger injury that occurred vs. the Bills' division rivals. The Bills' Gabe Davis avoided a major injury and was diagnosed with a type of sprain.

With this weekend's game against the Steelers looming, the Bills have found themselves on a five-game winning streak, with victories over the Chiefs, Cowboys, Chargers, Patriots and Dolphins to their name.

The Steelers come in on a three game winning streak after three losses previously.

Here are four predictions for Sunday's playoff game:

1. Josh Allen Will Not Throw an Interception

The Steelers' secondary has had its fair share of interceptions and passes defensed on the season.

The solid play of the Steelers' defensive backfield will cause star Bills QB Josh Allen to prepare extra hard and to be extra careful about where he throws the football on Sunday afternoon.

Expect Allen to have one of his cleanest and most efficient afternoons as the Bills' postseason quarterback vs. Coach Mike Tomlin's Steelers.

2. James Cook and Latavius Murray Will Each Score

Cook and Murray have taken turns in short yardage situation for the Bills this season.

While the Allen-led passing attack gets most of the pub, Cook and Murray have quietly formed a punishing one-two punch for the Steelers in the offensive backfield.

Expect both guys to keep the chains moving with meaningful runs and a touchdown each against the Steelers on Sunday.

Pittsburgh is known for its gritty play, but the Bills are one of the best home teams in the National Football League.

3. Mason Rudolph Will Have a Tough Day at the Office

The Bills' defense will be chomping at the bit to face Rudolph, a solid and at times dangerous former backup QB who isn't quite ready for prime time.

Rudolph beat the Seahawks' Geno Smith and Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley in back-to-back weeks.

Facing Allen and the Bills in Buffalo (Orchard Park, New York to be exact) is a different task altogether.

Last week, Rudolph got away with managing the game against the shorthanded, Lamar Jackson-less Ravens.

This week, expect Allen and the Bills offense to jump out to an early 10-14 point lead which will make life incredibly difficult on Rudolph, George Pickens and the Steelers offense.

The prediction here is that Rudolph throws for less than 175 yards (excluding garbage time yards with the game already out of reach) and throws at least one frustrating interception.

4. The Bills Win Handily

The Buffalo Bills were built for games like Sunday's matchup and they have the firepower, experience, coaching, and momentum necessary to get the job done.

Concerns about Allen's turnovers early in the year will be put to rest with an incredible first round performance that will remind Bills fans of the good old days of the early 1990s.

The Bills' fans have been patiently waiting for another playoff run and this is the year.

With the lessons learned earlier in the season squarely behind them, expect a great performance from all three phases of the Bills' roster along with the coaching staff this weekend en route to a satisfying victory against their AFC rivals from Pittsburgh.