The Saturday NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers will not be on television, so how can you watch the game?

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers are trending in opposite directions, but the two teams will face each other in Week 16. The action is going to take place on a Saturday, and it is also not on national television. Don't worry, though, we have you covered. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the game.

When and where is the Bills vs. Chargers NFL game?

The Chargers are struggling mightily, but they will at least have home-field advantage in Week 16. The game against the Bills will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

How to watch Bills vs. Chargers

The Saturday night game will not be on national television. Instead, it will be streamed exclusively on Peacock for fans outside of the game's local markets. It will be the first-ever game to be streamed exclusively on Peacock. If you are located in Buffalo, the game will be available on WGRZ.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the broadcast team, providing play-by-play and color commentary, respectively. They will be joined by Melissa Stark, who will be the sideline reporter.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: SoFI Stadium — Inglewood, California

TV channel: N/A | Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Bills -12.5 | O/U 43.5

Bills storylines

The Bills came into the season with Super Bowl expectations. They have been one of the best teams in the NFL for most of Josh Allen's career, but the team hasn't been able to get to the big game yet. Buffalo started 6-6 this year, and it looked like the team would once again not reach their potential. Buffalo has won both of their games since the bye week, though, and they are back to looking like one of the best organizations in the NFL.

The Bills have started to figure out how to win games, whether it is pretty or not. Josh Allen only had 94 passing yards last week, but the team still won 31-10 because the defense was strong and the running game was potent. That is by no means a normal performance by Allen, though. Allen has a cannon of an arm, runs like a running back, and is clearly one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

The Bills' offense scores 27.1 points per game, which is the sixth-best mark in the league. Allen does need to get his top target more involved, though. Stefon Diggs only has eight receptions and 72 yards in the team's last two games combined. The team has won those games, so it hasn't mattered, but keeping Diggs happy for a playoff push will be key, as we've seen the star receiver voice displeasure with his role in the past.

Chargers storylines

The Chargers season has been a disaster, and it culminated in the team making several firings after their Week 15 loss. Los Angeles lost 63-21 to the Las Vegas Raiders in arguably the most embarrassing game in team history. The Chargers allowed the Raiders to have eight players score a touchdown, which hadn't happened since 1950. They also gave the Raiders their highest-scoring game ever.

After the game, head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by the team. Many fans viewed this as overdue, but it is hard on the players nonetheless, as many players advocated for their coach to remain at the helm. The team will be rallying behind Giff Smith now, as the team's outside linebacker coach has been named the interim head coach. JoJo Wooden is taking over general manager duties.

Oftentimes, a team will rally behind a new coach, and the Chargers hope that will be the case this week. That seems unlikely, though, as Justin Herbert is out for the season with a finger injury. Not only are the Chargers facing a good Bills team, but Los Angeles hasn't shown anything that would inspire anyone in weeks now. They have only scored 44 points in the last four weeks, and they are 1-5 over their last six games.

The Chargers do have a lot of talent on paper, but not all of their players will be suiting up on Saturday. Keenan Allen is having his best season ever and still leads the league in receptions (108) despite missing last week. He has not practiced this week with a heel injury, though, and he is questionable to play on Saturday.

If Allen isn't able to go, that will make matters that much harder on Easton Stick. Herbert's replacement did throw for 257 yards and three touchdowns in his first start last week, but most of that came in garbage time when the game was well out of reach.

In recent weeks, the Bills have started to look like the team that everyone expected them to be. The Chargers, on the other hand, have disappointed in comparison to expectations all season long. That stands true for the last handful of seasons as well, and Brandon Staley's firing officially marks the end of an era.