The Buffalo Bills will head to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bills-Chargers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bills defeated the Dallas Cowboys 31-10 in Week 15. Initially, it was 7-0 after the first quarter. But the Bills opened up the floodgates in the second quarter and built a large lead. Eventually, they maintained this lead and cruised to victory. Josh Allen went 7 for 15 with 94 yards passing with one touchdown while rushing eight times for 24 yards and a score. James Cook rushed 25 times for 179 yards for one touchdown while catching two passes for 42 yards and one score. Also, Stefon Diggs had four catches for 48 yards. The Bills dominated the time of possession 35:05-24:55. Additionally, the defense leveled three sacks.

The Chargers lost 63-21 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. Somehow, they trailed 42-0 at halftime. The game was the last ever for Brandon Staley, who the Chargers fired immediately after the game. Significantly, backup quarterback Easton Stick went 23 for 32 with 257 yards passing for three touchdowns and one interception. Isaiah Spiller rushed 16 times for 50 yards. Additionally, Joshua Palmer had four catches for 113 yards and a score. The Chargers committed five turnovers and allowed three sacks.

The Bills lead the head-to-head series 8-6. Somehow, these teams have not played since 2020, when the Bills defeated the Chargers 27-17. The Bills have not faced the Chargers in LA since 2017, when they lost 54-24.

Here are the Bills-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Chargers Odds

Buffalo Bills: -12.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: +12.5 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills have struggled throughout the season. Yet, they are currently 8-6 and have won two games in a row as they hope to get hot enough to make the playoffs and make a run.

Allen has been their best player with 3,541 yards passing, with 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while rushing 80 times for 398 yards and 11 scores. Ultimately, he hopes to keep going and wants the same production from his running back. Cook has now rushed 188 times for 968 yards and two touchdowns while catching 40 passes for 433 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Diggs has been amazing, catching 91 passes for 1,041 yards and eight touchdowns. Gabe Davis has been disappointing this season, catching only 39 passes for 595 yards and six touchdowns.

The defense has bounced back recently. Currently, Leonard Floyd has been solid, with 17 solo tackles and 10.5 sacks. Ed Oliver has tallied 28 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Meanwhile, A.J. Epensa has eight solo tackles and 6.5 sacks with two interceptions. He is dealing with a rib injury but may play this week. Also, Greg Rousseau hopes to keep his production going and comes in with 24 solo tackles and five sacks.

The Bills will cover the spread if they can run their offense well. Likewise, their defense must not take the Chargers lightly.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers are a hot mess right now, and there is no telling how they will react the week after they fired their head coach. Now, they will press forward with head coach Giff Smith as the interim coach.

Stick has the impossible job of replacing Justin Herbert, who is out for the season. Thus, it is not the best scenario for him, but he will have to make do. Stick will need help from Austin Ekeler, who struggled last weekend. Overall, he has rushed 141 times for 506 yards and five touchdowns while catching 40 passes for 373 yards and one score. Keenan Allen may play this week and comes in with 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. Sadly, he missed last week's contest as he was dealing with a heel injury.

The defense is battered and bruised. Sadly, they must keep going on and keep the good fight going. Khalil Mack continues to do well with 44 solo tackles and 15 sacks. Likewise, Asante Samuel has tallied 49 solo tackles and two interceptions. The Chargers have struggled on defense all season, and it has been difficult, mainly due to the loss of Joey Bosa, who has dealt with injuries all season.

The Chargers will cover the spread if they get Ekeler involved. Then, they need to slow Allen down.

Final Bills-Chargers Prediction & Pick

The Chargers will attempt to respond after their coach's firing. Yet, the Bills have a healthy team, and the Chargers do not. It will make the biggest difference. The Bills should cover this spread and win easily as the Bolts have nothing to give.

Final Bills-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Bills: -12.5 (-110)