Chargers make another coaching fire after letting go of Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco.

After getting obliterated by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to fire head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. However, the firings haven't stopped there.

LA might be in the middle of completely cleaning house. If that's the case, we could see an entirely new coaching staff in Los Angeles next season. With Staley and Telesco already gone, the Chargers have also fired coaching assistant, Jay Rodgers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Chargers fired Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Jay Rodgers.”

Rodgers joined Staley's staff back in 2021. He has 15 years of experience in the NFL. Jay Rodgers served as a coaching assistant and defensive lineman coach for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears before being hired by the Chargers.

It wouldn't be surprising if Los Angeles made more firings throughout the weekend. Many believed the front office should have fired Brandon Staley last season after the Chargers collapsed in the playoffs. But the franchise is finally making necessary moves roughly a year later.

Although it's been an abysmal season, this is kind of an exciting time for LA. They will be searching for a new general manager and head coach. Additionally, some interesting names have emerged as top candidates for the Chargers. Including Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh.

Hopefully, the franchise hires someone who can get the most out of Justin Herbert. Regardless, due to having a superstar quarterback, Los Angeles should be a top destination for any coaching candidates that become available.

With that said, the Chargers are a team to keep an eye on. They will be heavily involved in head coaching and general manager rumors until they finally make new hires.