The Buffalo Bulls take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Check out our college football odds series for our Buffalo Wisconsin prediction and pick. Find how to watch Buffalo Wisconsin.

For several years, the conventional wisdom in the college football coaching industry was that if Luke Fickell ever did leave Cincinnati to take a bigger job, it would be at only one of two places: Ohio State or Notre Dame. Fickell loved living in the state of Ohio and had a unique appreciation for Ohio State, having been an interim head coach with the Buckeyes in 2011 and having served as an assistant on past OSU staffs. Notre Dame was the one non-Ohio State job Fickell might have considered. Notre Dame, however, went with Marcus Freeman instead of Fickell when Brian Kelly left for LSU in 2021. Fickell figured to stay at Cincinnati unless or until Ryan Day bolted for the NFL or became uncomfortable in Columbus.

It therefore shocked a lot of people in the business when Fickell took the open head coaching job at Wisconsin. This was unexpected on several levels, starting with the fact that Fickell took a job other than Ohio State or Notre Dame. What was also surprising is that Wisconsin went outside the family in hiring Paul Chryst's replacement. Barry Alvarez has a very established way of doing things. The former Wisconsin coach and longtime athletic director established a particular culture and philosophy carried on by Bret Bielema and Chryst. New Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh went in a different direction with Fickell, who then hired Phil Longo as his offensive coordinator. Longo favors the more modernized offensive approach which has swept through college football in recent years. Wisconsin has generally resisted that trend, but the Badgers are showing they're ready to embrace new ways. It's a truly new era with Fickell in charge.

Here are the Buffalo-Wisconsin College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Buffalo-Wisconsin Odds

Buffalo Bulls: +27.5 (-104)

Wisconsin Badgers: -27.5 (-118)

Over: 53.5 (-115)

Under: 53.5 (-105)

How To Watch Buffalo vs. Wisconsin

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

Why Buffalo Could Cover the Spread

The Wisconsin Badgers are implementing a new offense this season. It is different from what the Badgers have done for decades. Wisconsin's offense might become really, really good over the course of the season, but it probably won't be firing on all cylinders in the first game of the season. Changing the personnel to fit a more modernized offense with its spread and passing concepts will likely take more than a year at Wisconsin. The Badgers probably can't make these changes all at once, at least in terms of getting maximum production and efficiency from their offense.

As a point of comparison, recall how difficult it was for Georgia Tech to transition to a non-triple option offense when coach Paul Johnson left. Making those changes was difficult and required a lot of patience. Wisconsin's move to a new offense will probably enable Buffalo to stay relatively close.

Why Wisconsin Could Cover the Spread

The Badgers have a new offensive system, but they still will run the ball with Braelon Allen, one of the most impressive physical freaks in college football. Wisconsin can still mash on the offensive line. It can still play extremely physical football, regardless of the new system being installed. Wisconsin also should have a very good defense coached by Fickell, one of the better and more resourceful defensive minds in college football. Wisconsin could score a modest total of 35 points, but if it pitches a shutout or allows just seven points to Buffalo, that will still be enough to cover the spread in this game.

Final Buffalo-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

The transition of the Wisconsin offense, combined with the quality of the Wisconsin defense, points to the under being the best play in this game. Wisconsin will win something like 38-6 or 41-7.

Final Buffalo-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Under 53.5