Warner Bros. has hired writer Robert Rugan to pen a new live-action and animation hybrid movie featuring the iconic character Bugs Bunny. While the project has not been officially announced by the studio, Rugan shared the news on his website before deleting the post shortly after, Screenrant reports. The new movie will likely aim to reinvent the character in the realm of live-action/animation hybrid to avoid past mistakes of stripping Bugs Bunny of his signature anarchical and slapstick style in favor of more family-friendly humor.

Bugs Bunny first gained popularity in the late 1930s in a series of animated Looney Tunes shorts and became a cultural icon and the studio’s official mascot. He later made the jump to live-action/animation in 1996’s Space Jam alongside Michael Jordan and returned in 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action alongside Brendan Fraser. After years of anticipation, the beloved 1996 film received a sequel in 2021’s Space Jam: New Legacy with LeBron James.

The new Bugs Bunny movie will mark Rugan’s latest project, as he has previously worked on The Curse of Bridge Hollow and Alice’s Misadventures in Wonderland. However, there are no details surrounding the project’s plot and casting details, leaving fans speculating on what the movie might have in store.

Bugs Bunny’s popularity and cultural significance have stood the test of time, but previous attempts to bring the character to life in a live-action/animation hybrid format have had mixed results. While Space Jam was a box-office success, Looney Tunes: Back in Action was a box-office bomb. In contrast, Space Jam: New Legacy was both a box office disappointment and a critical failure. The new movie will have to redefine the iconic character for the new decade while also embracing the anarchical and slapstick style that has long defined the Looney Tunes shorts if it has any chance of succeeding with both critics and audiences.