After watching “Switchblade” Jay White not only make his debut in AEW but announce the incorporation of Bullet Club Gold, Tony Khan’s version of the most influencial club in professional wrestling, the new leader of Bullet Club, David Finlay, decided to weight in on the state of the group, address the exit of El Phantasmo, and address the future of the group too.

“This is a quick message to my Bullet Club members past, present, and future,” White said via Fightful. “This weekend, at the New Japan STRONG pay-per-views, I will be in the building just in case anyone wants to challenge my leadership of my Bullet Club. Let’s see if the guys wearing Club shirts in other companies are feeling as though in person. Tough like past member ELP. Now ELP, I haven’t seen you online running your mouth since Sakura Genesis. Are you okay? By the way, do you know what an Olympic-level a**hole you have to be to have three guys almost fight over who gets to beat you up now? You need to reflect and end up better wherever you end up next, my friend. Like Tama Tonga did. Tama Tonga left Bullet Club, and he found his groove. Just a pity he didn’t find his father’s veracity or his titanium skull. It’s great news for me and really bad news for you and your title, Tama. I’ll be seeing you real soon.”

Finlay then turned his attention to the newest member of the Bullet Club, Clark Connors, who officially joined the faction at the end of Capital Collison after turning on DKC earlier in the show.

“To ELP’s replacement (Connors), I say this; we’ve been talking for weeks now, and you keep telling me that you were ready. But this weekend, let’s say at Capital Collision, the talking stops, and you have to show me. You have to show me that you’re sick of being overlooked and underappreciated, just like I was. All this time, and they’ve seen nothing in you. But not me. You do what needs to be done, and I’ll be there to welcome you into my Bullet Club.”

After spending years building up his resume as a representative for of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s LA Dojo, including a spot at Forbidden Door in the fourway match with Miro, Malakai Black, and PAC, Connor’s decision to join Bullet Club is a real full-circle moment for the former Young Lion, as it represents a full-circle moment for the long-time deciple of the current Ring of Honor Pure Champion, Katsuyori Shibata. If Finlay is gearing up for an all-out Bullet Club Civil War, again, Connors is the kind of prospect worthy of adding to the group’s ranks.

Clark Connors has joined David Finlay in the Bullet Club.#NJCapital pic.twitter.com/0Ik860vrFH — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) April 15, 2023

Jay White has a message for the rest of AEW about the state of Bullet Club.

Speaking of the newly formed Bullet Club Gold, White and his partner in crime, “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson, addressed the AEW Galaxy on Wednesday to finally explain not only why they attacked Ricky Starks on Long Island, but also what they plan to do now that “King Switch” is All Elite. *Spoiler alert,* it’s not too different from what the group wanted to do in New Japan either.

“Some of the greatest professional wrestlers, if not the greatest professional wrestlers in history have been members of Bullet Club,” White declared. “But there has been no duo greater than ‘Switchblade’ Jay White and Juice Robinson, ‘King Switch’ and ‘Rock Hard.’ Top shelf gunslingers, aka the ‘Bang Bang Gang;’ we are Bullet Club high rollers!”

“Last week Ricky, you got another a** whooping, and it wasn’t just from myself, but it was from my good friend ‘King Switch.’ We’re just getting started,’” Robinson added. “You’ve bitten off far more than you can chew. How’d that Blade Runner feel, boy? How’d that Blade Runner feel?”

“Mr. ‘Absolute’ Ricky Starks, the catalyst of professional wrestling is here to claim what’s rightfully his,” White continued. “This is only the beginning. This is going to be the greatest era of Bullet Club ever. We are taking over AEW because this is Bullet Club Gold.”

Now, for fans out of the know, isn’t the first time a subset of Bullet Club has formed, let alone has gone to war with another part of the larger groups, as The Elite originally began as a subset of BC and they became so popular that the remaining founding members of the group, led by the Gorillas of Destiny, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, decided to christen themselves “Bullet Club OG” in order to fight for who rightfully can use the moniker. If Khan and Gedo want to run this story back and really play into it heading into Forbidden Door II, this is certainly the right way to set it up.