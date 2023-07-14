How did the Chicago Bulls fare in their first four games of the 2023 NBA Summer League?

The Chicago Bulls finished their first few games of their NBA Summer League run with a record of 2-2. They earned victories over the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings but fell to the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. Chicago came close to defeating the Cavaliers on Thursday, but a scoring led by some of Cleveland's more reliable options ultimately sealed an 87-83 Cavs win at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Chicago scored 88.3 points per game in its four matchups, including 107 against the Kings on Tuesday. The figure put them at 18th in the Summer League behind the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers. They tied with the Atlanta Hawks for first in the league with 15.5 offensive rebounds per game, putting them just ahead of the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

Chicago's Summer League roster featured a healthy mix of former college stars, members from last year's Windy City Bulls roster and a few recent Chicago draft picks. Center Adama Sanogo, who signed a two-way contract with Chicago after he won a national championship with UConn, played in all four matchups for the Bulls. Forward Julian Phillips and guard Dalen Terry earned minutes during the team's July schedule after being taken by Chicago in two consecutive drafts.

What did the Bulls learn from their first four games of the 2023 NBA Summer League?

Javon Freeman-Liberty can be a solid option in the future

The hometown hero shines again.

Freeman-Liberty, a former two-year veteran for the DePaul Blue Demons, had a fantastic four games for the Bulls in the NBA Summer League. He averaged 20.5 points, four rebounds and 4.3 assists in 30 minutes played per game. The Chicago-born guard's fiery start cooled when the Bulls faced the Cavaliers, where he ended the night with five made shots on 14 attempts.

Freeman-Liberty played for the Windy City Bulls during the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game during the 35 games he suited up for between the G League's regular season and its Winter Showcase, or the NBA G League's “annual in-season scouting event,” according to its website.

If Freeman-Liberty can continue to have the success he showed in the Summer League, he could be a reliable option on a two-way contract or in a full-time role with the Windy City Bulls.

Dalen Terry still has work to do on offense

Terry had some positive moments as an all-around player for Chicago during the Summer League.

He ended the first few games with averages of 10.8 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game in the 30.6 minutes he played per game. The former No. 18 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft grabbed five rebounds, took three steals and blocked one shot against Cleveland. He picked off a pass from former Cleveland Charge guard Devontae Shuler in the first quarter, leading to a quick fastbreak dunk.

But Terry shot inefficiently throughout his four games in the 2023 NBA Summer League. He hit 27.3% of his tries from the field and 22.2% of the 4.5 of his 3-point attempts per outing. He hit four of his 13 shot attempts against the Cavaliers and five of his 21 attempts against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

The former Arizona guard will have plenty to iron out on offense before becoming a larger contributor in Chicago's rotation. But if he does, he can be a solid player behind guards Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso for the foreseeable future.

The Bulls will face the Wizards at 4 p.m. CDT on Saturday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.