It was an unfortunate night for UConn basketball's big man during the 2023 NBA Draft. Adama Sanogo was not one of the names called by Adam Silver. This prompted him to work out for multiple teams like the Chicago Bulls in pursuit of an NBA Summer League roster spot.

The Bulls have officially announced that they signed UConn basketball standout Adama Sanogo to a two-way deal. This is after a huge NBA Summer League performance. He racked up eight points on 60% field goal shooting. Furthermore, his most impressive feat was crashing the boards. Sanogo had 12 rebounds in just 18 minutes of playing time against the Memphis Grizzlies.

OFFICIAL: We have signed C Adama Sanogo to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/ENG2Pb2nyn — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 11, 2023

Moreover, the newly signed rookie is pumped. Sanogo wants to prove his worth and transition into a full contract. His determination to do well and stay in the league has been on full display. He even sent a message to the Chicago faithful, via Sam Smith of the NBA.

“I will do whatever I can and come to compete, be myself, compete, not be selfish. I want to show I am a great teammate, to compete and win. Summer League is a chance to prove myself. I’ll try to show them now. I want to do what I need to do, be myself, compete, show what I can do, do everything I can to make the team win, and play hard,” Sanogo said.

He clearly has the championship pedigree that roots all the way back from UConn. Will he be able to bring Chicago back to their winning ways?