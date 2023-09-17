The Chicago Bulls had a rather disappointing 2022-23 NBA season. They finished with a record of 40-42. Yes, they made it to the play-in tournament, but they did not advance beyond that anymore. That was their fifth losing season in the last six years. Now, with the 2023-24 NBA season approaching, the Bulls have an opportunity to make some trades to improve their roster and make a push for the playoffs. In this article, we will identify two trades that the Bulls can make to improve their roster and compete in the upcoming season.

Chicago Bulls' 2022-23 NBA season

The Bulls had a talented roster in 2023-23 that included Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan. Sadly, they missed the services of star playmaker Lonzo Ball. As such, the Bulls struggled to find consistency and chemistry on the court. The Bulls' offense was a major weakness, as they ranked 22nd overall in the league in points per game. Additionally, other injuries to key players, including LaVine and Vucevic, hampered the Bulls's performance throughout the season.

Here we will look at two way-too-early trades that the Chicago Bulls can pull off in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Trade for defensive-minded center Myles Turner

One of the Bulls' biggest weaknesses last season was their interior defense. They averaged just 4.6 blocks per game as a team with no player blocking more than 0.9 shots per contest. To address this issue, the Bulls should consider trading for a defensive-minded center who can protect the rim and anchor the defense. One potential trade target is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. Turner is an elite shot-blocker who was among the league leaders in blocks per game last season. He is also a solid rebounder and can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting. To acquire Turner, the Bulls could offer a package that includes forward Patrick Williams, center Andre Drummond, and a future first-round pick.

Again, keep in mind that the Bulls' defense severely needs an upgrade in the frontcourt. Turner could absolutely help in this regard. He averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game last season. He also shot 54.8 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.

This kind of trade would be centered around Williams and the future first-round pick. Sure, Williams is a promising young player. However, Turner would be a significant upgrade for the Bulls' frontcourt. His shot-blocking and rim protection would immediately improve the Bulls' defense, while his ability to stretch the floor would give the offense more spacing. Additionally, Turner is under contract for two more seasons, giving the Bulls some long-term stability in the frontcourt. Yes, it may seem weird at first to have Turner pair up with Nikola Vucevic up front, but their size should give a lot of other teams headaches. Turner's ability to play at the perimeter could also open things up more for Vucevic inside.

Trade for versatile wing player Robert Covington

Another area where the Bulls could use an upgrade is on the wing. While the Bulls have talented scorers in LaVine and DeRozan, they lack a versatile wing player who can defend multiple positions and knock down threes. One potential trade target is Robert Covington of the Los Angeles Clippers. Covington is a 3-and-D wing who can defend multiple positions and shoot the three at a high clip. To acquire Covington, the Bulls could offer a package that includes forward Dalen Terry, guard Coby White, and a future second-round pick.

Again, the Bulls need a versatile wing player who can defend multiple positions and knock down threes. Covington could fill that need with aplomb. He played 48 games last season for the Clippers, putting up 6.0 points per game while shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. He also added 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor. Covington will surely not take away major minutes from LaVine and DeRozan. However, he can provide productivity from the bench and guard the opposing team's best perimeter player on occasion.

Now, while Terry and White are promising young players, Covington would be a significant upgrade for the Bulls' wing rotation. His defense and three-point shooting would immediately improve the Bulls's overall performance. Meanwhile, his versatility would allow the Bulls to play different lineups and matchups. Additionally, like Turner, Covington is under contract for two more seasons, giving the Bulls some long-term stability on the wing.

Looking Ahead

The Chicago Bulls had a disappointing 2022-23 NBA season, but with the 2023-24 NBA season approaching, the Bulls have an opportunity to make some trades to improve their roster. They can make a stronger push for the playoffs. By trading for a defensive-minded center like Myles Turner and a versatile wing player like Robert Covington, the Bulls can address their weaknesses and compete in the upcoming season. With a talented roster that includes Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls have the potential to be a real playoff threat in the Eastern Conference.